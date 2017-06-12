Fundraising Lunch for Neighbor to Neighbor to Host Pie Expert

Neighbor to Neighbor, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a luncheon to raise funds to help fulfill its mission: to assist our elderly neighbors who wish to live independently by providing no cost, volunteer services that help to nurture relationships. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Manchester Country Club and will feature cookbook author Anne Collins, who has been a passionate baker and recipe collector since childhood. She regards pies as folk-art heirlooms; pies have graced American tables since the days of the Pilgrims. From lemon chess pie to Quakertown pie, from mock apple pie to Bob and Andy pie, there is a story behind every one. Collins will serve up an oral history of pies dating back to the 17th century, with variations evolving into regional favorites all around the country. Call 802-367-7787 to purchase tickets.