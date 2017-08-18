Gallery at Equinox Village to Feature Wood-fired Ceramics

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of ceramics by Jordan Becker through September 18. The exhibit will open on Friday, August 18, with a free reception at 5:30 p.m. featuring light refreshments and music. Becker studied ceramics and architecture at Bennington College. After graduating, he moved to NYC for a three-year residency teaching and studying ceramics at Greenwich House Pottery. He moved to Salem, N.Y., in 2010 to manage the ceramics program at Salem Art Works and teach wood-firing. Long hours of firing with wood creates the surfaces on his pottery; glazes accent the natural wood-fired surface. Becker also builds specialty kilns. The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-4061.