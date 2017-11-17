Gallery at Equinox Village Welcomes Local Photographer

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of photography by Ian Creitz opening with a reception on Thursday, November 16, at 5:30 p.m., featuring light refreshments and music. Creitz has been fascinated by photography since childhood, when his father would let him borrow his old Minolta. Primarily self-taught, he found that there is a wide array of interesting and highly photographable material within the 60-mile radius of his hometown in Cambridge, N.Y., from the rolling hills and numerous farmlands to the mixture of buildings old and new, many dilapidated and covered in graffiti in the cities of Albany and Troy. Cambridge itself is home to a few old but charming structures – most notably, the old Mary McClellan Hospital, which Creitz has shot extensively, both inside and out. He tries to capture the contrast between natural and man-made to show how nature will ultimately overtake our own trappings: out of crumbling walls come twisting vines; from floors, plants root and spring up; all about bugs and small animals take residence wherever they can. Creitz’ work will be on view through December 18.

The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 802-362-4061.