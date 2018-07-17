Gallery at Equinox Village

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of photography by Maureen Short titled ‘Mother Nature’s Beauty,’ opening with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19. The event is free and will feature light refreshments and music. Short says that her images ‘reveal the divinity within nature’ to share a special spirit and magical healing. Her works will be on view through August 13. A Shamanic Reiki Master, Short is also director of Lightheart Sanctuary in New Haven, where healing sessions, classes, circles and ceremonies are offered. A presenter at numerous colleges and ASD conventions, She most recently was a teacher at the annual New England Women’s Herbal Conference. For more information on Maureen and her sanctuary, visit lightheart.net. The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For further details, call Equinox Village at 802-362-4061.