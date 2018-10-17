Gallery Equinox Village Welcomes Lerman

Manchester natural history photographer and retired marine biology professor/author Matthew Lerman will be exhibiting his work through November 12 at the Equinox Village Gallery in Manchester. There will be an opening reception and a chance to meet the artist on Thursday, October 18, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served and all works are for sale. Lerman’s attempts to “paint nature with photography” portray the natural beauty of the environment so that others may be inspired to love the land and appreciate the importance of preserving the health of the biosphere. Moreover, he loves showing the attractive side of life – making a rusty Mack Truck look cool, or resurrecting a dying leaf as a beacon of everlasting beauty. A former professor of biology, marine ecology and oceanography, Lerman has dedicated his life to exploring nature; he is now a full-time photographer. For further information, visitequinoxvillage.com or call 802-362-4061. (Lerman’s work is also on view through October 31 at Studio 3, a pop-up gallery exhibiting the work of several local artists. Studio 3 is located next to Ann Taylor in Manchester, and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)