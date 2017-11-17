Gallery Opens in Rockingham

The public is invited to take part in welcoming a new art-based business to Rockingham by joining the official Grand Opening of Ad Hoc Art Gallery at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls on Friday, November 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Original artwork in many mediums will be displayed, and delectable refreshments will served. The Gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all other days by appointment. The space was formed by three local artists who needed a centralized and active location to create and share with a supportive community. Emmett Dunbar is a photo-poet living in South Londonderry; his inspiration from nature and his passion for farming is expressed through his imagery; Garrison Buxton of Londonderry is owner/co-founder of Ad Hoc Art, a creative organization highlighting street art, pop, illustration, graffiti and printmaking in New York City and beyond; MC Noyes is a visual artist living and working in Rockingham who is known for his oil paintings of the landscape, which are alive with color and movement. For more information, contact Emmett Dunbar at 802-681-5231 or visit adhocart.org.