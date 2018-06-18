Game & Sip in Granville

The volunteers of the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 Route 149, Granville, N.Y., invite members of the community to join them for ‘Game and Sip,’ a relaxing evening of board games, refreshments and conversation on Thursday, June 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Haynes House is a perfect setting to socialize and learn why volunteers are passionate about their work there. Bring a friend! There is no admission charge. Just bring your questions about Haynes House and your competitive spirit. The Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill and their families, receives no funding from insurance or government agencies; it is totally dependent on fundraising events, donations, grants and the generosity of the community to fulfill its mission. The resident’s stay and care are provided free of charge. For more information, call 518-642-8155 or go to thehayneshouseofhope.org.