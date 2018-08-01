Garden Club of Manchester

The Garden Club of Manchester (GCM) presents Garden Club Book Club’s ‘Garden Revolution’ at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, at Manchester Community Library. Co-author Thomas Christopher will speak on partnering with nature to create a landscape that beautiful and in harmony with its surroundings. This new kind of gardening is easier to manage than its conventional counterpart. Email gardenclubofmanchester@gmail.com for further details. Visit the website at gardenclubofmanchester.com to learn more about GCM.