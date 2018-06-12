Garden Club of Manchester to Hold Standard Flower Show

The Garden Club of Manchester presents a Small Standard Flower Show on Wednesday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, behind Shaw’s Market in Manchester Center. ‘A Tribute to Four American Architectural Landmarks’ will feature interpretive creative and traditional floral designs provided by Garden Club members and judged by officials from the National Garden Clubs. Monticello, The Biltmore, Great Camp Sagamore and Fallingwater, which represent four architectural eras, will serve as inspiration for the floral arrangements in the Design Division. The Educational Division, ‘Choose Your Plants Carefully,’ will have exhibits on invasive species in our area and on plants to attract birds to your garden during Vermont’s four seasons. A Horticulture Division will complete the show. Special thanks go to coordinators Luanne Hardy and Suzanne Hittle and their committee members for organizing the show, and to Equinox Village for hosting it. The flower show is free and open to the public. A buffet lunch will be offered from 12 to 2 p.m. for $15 per person, payable at the door, with reservations required at 802-362-2510; space is limited. Further information is available at gardenclubofmanchester.com.