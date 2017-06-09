Garden Club of Manchester

The Garden Club of Manchester will present the bee lady, Michelle Mensinger, at Manchester Community Library at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at 1 p.m. What’s all the buzz about mason bees? Mensinger will discuss this very productive pollinator for spring flowers, fruits and nuts. Learn how to raise your own bees using a bee house kit. Email gardenclubofmanchester@gmail.com for further details or visit gardenclubofmanchester.com to learn more .

Sandra Robinson, president of the National Garden Clubs, proclaims June 4-10 as National Garden Week in recognition of the importance of gardening and the numerous contributions of gardeners in nurturing the beauty and resources of the earth through the planting of seeds, the care of all plants and the riches of their efforts. Vermont Governor Phil Scott has issued a proclamation in support of this event.

A member of the Garden Club of Manchester (GCM) since 1991, Susan Hinkel lives this proclamation and merits her upcoming appointment as director of New England Garden Clubs. She served as GCM president from 1998 to 2002 and has been an active member as the Club’s archivist, chairperson of Manchester Civic Beautification, co-chair of Manchester Town Green Clean-Up and wreath workshop. She has participated in countless other committees and projects over the past 26 years. A Life Member of the National Garden Clubs and Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont, Hinkel has served as FGCV’s president for the past two years.