Garlic and Herb Festival Adds New Vendors and Features

The annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival, put on by the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce, is now in its 21st year. It will take place at Camelot Village on Route 9 in Bennington on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4. The two-day event was attended by nearly 15,000 people last year and is one of Vermont’s Top Ten Events of the Year, a Top Event by Yankee Magazine’s Best of New England, and is considered one of the Top Ten Garlic Festivals in the world.

Known affectionately as Garlicfest, the event opens its gates up on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Over 200 vendors will feature garlic-inspired items. The event is widely known for its assortment of great food vendors and live music.

“Every year this event seems to get better and better, said Lindy Lynch, event chair. “We have such a dedicated group of individuals – from local businesses, organizations, to volunteers, staff and the community – that come together to make this event successful. Over the years we’ve seen visitors from as far away as Texas and Alaska, even Germany and China, come to enjoy all that Bennington and Vermont have to offer.”

Demonstrations begin Saturday morning and continue throughout the weekend on planting, growing, braiding and cooking different garlic varieties. The Kids’ Tent returns with activities, a juggler, a bounce house and more. The Roaming Railroad returns as transportation around the event.

MC will again be Michael Harrington, Bennington’s economic development and community director and Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, who provide commentary on the event, and offer garlic trivia, giveaways, dance-offs, information, music and interviews.

“Garlicfest is the town’s major event of the year,” states Matt Harrington. “We’re rolling out some new features, vendors and food which I think will excite people. I’m very proud of the team that continually puts on a world-renowned event. It’s a testimony to the volunteerism and dedication of our community to rally around this event each year.”

The cost for a one-day pass is $6 online and $8 at the gate for adults, and $2 for children ages 12 and under. A two-day pass is $10. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For aspiring gardeners, garlic growers, garlic lovers or those simply looking for a fun way to spend a late summer weekend, the event promises something for everyone. For more information visit lovegarlic.com or call

802-447-3311.