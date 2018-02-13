Geneology and More at MCL

Manchester Community Library (MCL) and Manchester Historical Society will host a one-hour introduction to the largest genealogical database in the world, familysearch.org, on Saturday, February 17. Starting at 2 p.m., Jerry Carbone of Whetstone Brook Genealogy will discuss methods and strategies to search the billions of indexed and unindexed records, as well as searching the full-text genealogical books and catalog. The FamilySearch database makes accessible over 5.6 billion names in the historical records. The workshop will also cover the invaluable FamilySearch Wiki, which gives genealogical research advice and directs users to find the record collections in its 85,704-article encyclopedia. Carbone earned a Certificate in Genealogical Research at Boston University in May 2016. He has been assisting people with their family histories since then. (In the event of snow, the event will be moved to the following Saturday, February 24).

Join BBA Spanish teacher Sue Ritchie for Spanish conversation, drama and stories on Friday, February 16, from 3 to 3:55 p.m. This is a special date for this monthly free program. Those with at least a basic understanding of Spanish are welcome to attend. The ‘Manchester Memories’ series continues on Tuesday, February 20, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. with an insightful talk by Mike Nawrath on his remembrances of local. The Cook by the Book Discussion Group will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. that day. This month’s topic will be brunch entertaining. Drop-ins are welcome.

All programs are free and open to the public. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.