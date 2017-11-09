German Students Visit BBA

Twenty two students arrived at Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) from its sister school in Stuttgart, Germany, on October 10, as part of a biannual German Exchange program. The students were accompanied by their teacher Lars Köhler, and headmaster Martin Bizer. During their two-week stay in Vermont, they lived with their student partners’ families and attended school. Prior to arriving in Manchester, the group spent two days in Boston; they ended their trip with four days in New York City before flying home on October 27. The 22 local students who hosted the group will travel to Germany with BBA German teacher Barb Miceli in June of next year for the second half of the exchange program. The group will start with two days in Koblenz, then spend two weeks living with their partners in Stuttgart and end with four days in Munich.