Get Creative at the Dorset Library

Come relieve some of your pre-holiday stress with the library’s new ‘Coloring for Adults’ group on Tuesday, December 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be books and pages for you to color and a selection of colored pencils and crayons, but feel free to bring your own supplies. Wine and cheese will be served at this adults-only event.

Origami instructor Minga Tse comes to the Library at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 14. Born in Taiwan, Minga came to America at the age of 8 and reconnected with paper folding artwork, refining her skills through research and practice. Adults can learn how to make origami that can be used to top holiday presents and gift wrapping, or just as lovely art. This will not be a formal class, but a casual sharing of Minga’s skills. All supplies will be provided for this free event; please RSVP by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13. Wine and cheese will be served. To learn more, call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org.