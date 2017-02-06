Get Outdoors!

Battenkill Conservancy Full Moon Ski and Snowshoe

On Saturday, February 11, the Battenkill Conservancy invites the community to come out and join their annual ‘Full Moon’ XC ski and snowshoe walk in Cambridge, N.Y. Former board member Jan Wolski and husband Tom will once again open their 90 acres of groomed trails and votive-lighted paths to all who enjoy getting outside on a chilly winter’s eve. The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and is open to all Battenkill Conservancy friends, supporters and the general public to promote an appreciation and awareness of the watershed’s open space and recreational assets by bringing both adults and children into the woods for a fun, family-friendly evening. Depending on the snow cover, participants are encouraged to bring snow shoes, cross country skis or simply sturdy boots to enjoy the self guided trail walks. A roaring bonfire, hot chocolate, mulled cider and ingredients for the perfect s’more will complete the evening’s activities. If interested in attending, send an email to bkc@battenkillconservancy.org for details and directions.

Chester Full Moon Snowshoe

The public is invited to join members of the Chester Conservation Committee on Saturday, February 11,for a free, guided ‘Full Moon’ snowshoe hike. The CCC is sponsoring this event to introduce hikers to our organization and to share the beauty of the Green Mountain Union High School (GMUHS) nature trail. Whether you are new to snowshoes or an experienced hiker, this guided hike experience is sure to be interesting and fun. The trail is located behind GMUHS. From the town green, head southeast on Main Street. Main Street turns into Route 103S. Continue for .7 miles. The High School will be on your right. On the driveway, bear left. The trail head is accessed by crossing a narrow, wooden footbridge near the lower soccer field looking left into the woods and is clearly marked. The trail length is 1.8 miles, of moderate difficulty, and depending on conditions, will take about one hour to hike. Depending upon the snow conditions, snowshoes or boots with traction cleats would be appropriate. A headlamp or flashlight is also recommended but not required.

Green Mountain Club Hikes

Snowshoe or ski over Bromley Mountain with the Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club on Saturday, February 11. The group will meet at at the east end of the main parking lot at Bromley Ski Area at 6 p.m. to car pool to the Route 11/30 Long Trail winter parking lot to snowshoe or ski up by head lamp to the summit of Bromley, stopping in at the ski patrol building to warm up and have a snack before heading back down a ski trail. Bring extra clothing, snacks, fluids, headlamp with spare batteries and hand warmers. Bring microspikes if icy. This three-mile climb has 1460 feet of elevation gain, for a moderate-to-difficult trip depending on snow depth. RSVP to Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016.

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will go on a moderate five-mile snowshow at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, through Jim Jeffords State Forest. The group will meet at the Shrewsbury Town Office on Cold River Road. Call Sandy Bragg at 802-492-2143 to sign up.