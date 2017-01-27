Ghost of Paul Revere to Perform

The next concert in the Vermont Arts Exchange’s Basement Music Series will feature The Ghost of Paul Revere on Saturday, January 28, at the Masonic Hall, located at 504 Main Street, Bennington. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the music starting at 8. Childhood friends Max Davis, Sean McCarthy and Griffin Sherry along with bandmate Matt Young play across the nation and have shared the stage with the Avett Brothers, The Travelin’ McCourys, Brown Bird, Spirit Family Reunion, Darlingside, and members of Greensky Bluegrass, the Infamous Stringdusters and Old Crow Medicine Show. This is one you don’t want to miss. Visit vtartxchange.org for tickets.

Up next in the Basement Music Series, February 10 and 11 bring the return of Gypsy Layne to Oldcastle Theatre to offer its classic burlesque for a perfect Valentine’s weekend date night. On Saturday, February 25, The Prescription with Side Effects Horn Section performs at the Masonic Hall for a winter dance party. Also slated for 2017 are Billy Wylder, Cash Registers, Hannah Gill and the Hours, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and more. Support live music in Bennington; VAE needs your support to continue providing a venue for national touring and local artists beyond this season. Basement Music Series gift certificates for the 2017 season are available in any denomination. Email infovae@comcast.net to purchase yours. For information, call 802-442-5549 or visit them at vtartxchange.org.