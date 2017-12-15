Gift Shop at SVAC

Southern Vermont Arts Center has decked the halls of Yester House with holiday spirit. Join them for its Winter Member Show and find the perfect present for the special person on your list. The artwork is for sale, as are a collection of holiday gift items including glass ornaments created by members of the Vermont Glass Guild and mosaic home décor. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester. For more information, go to svac.org or call 802-367-1405.