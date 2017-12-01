Give the Gift of Music

Jacki Baker and Ron Mancini of Mother Myrick’s confectionery will donate $1 for each box of buttercrunch purchased in their retail store at 4367 Main Street in Manchester to Taconic Music’s Strings for Kids program through December 10. Strings for Kids provides violin, viola and cello lessons for ages five to 18, taught by Deanna Baasch, Vesela French, Joana Genova-Rudiakov, Ariel Rudiakov and Jared Shapiro. The growing program currently has more than a dozen students and about half of them need financial aid to afford lessons. Students participate in recitals, family concerts and ensembles, and perform in nursing homes and libraries. “We are committed to helping area youth and are delighted to be able to support Taconic Music and their kids’ music programs. We have been supporting (Taconic music directors) Ari and Joana’s education programs for many years with this popular promotion.”

For more information on Taconic Music’s Strings for Kids and other year-round chamber music, education and outreach offerings, visit taconicmusic.org.