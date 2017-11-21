Giving Tuesday

GivingTuesday is a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude to inspire people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and create a better world. Every act of generosity counts!

Rutland Regional Medical Center

Join Rutland Regional Medical Center to raise funds in support of the Early Detection Saves Lives campaign, to help bring new 3D breast imaging technology to the region. One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat. Rutland Regional’s team of caring and compassionate breast care specialists are committed to breast cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. RRMC will purchase two new 3D breast imaging machines to provide their radiologists with clearer, more precise images. Their goal is to raise $350,000 to fully cover the cost of one new unit. As a nonprofit hospital, Rutland Regional relies on your support to assist with this initiative. Your donation, no matter the amount, will enable superior breast imaging and detection of abnormalities at an earlier stage, which can help to save lives. Go to rrmc.org/ways-to-give or contact the Rutland Health Foundation at tmmoore@rrmc.org or 802-747-3634.

Bart Adaptive Sports Center

The Bart Center will be participating in Giving Tuesday this year. The Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center provides people with disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports, with a special focus on snow sports. The winter ski and ride season is almost upon us. With your help, we can continue to put smiles on faces both on and off the ski slope. To learn more, go to bartadaptive.org.

Dorset Theatre Festival

Dorset Theatre Festival has joined GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) aims to raise $2,800 to support its Women Artists Writing Group (WAW), which develops female voices for the American stage. The group, now in its second year, is helmed by Heidi Armbruster and Mary Bacon, two New York City-based actors who share a mutual desire to create support and space for women’s writing. “Dorset Theatre Festival is proud to lend institutional support to the Women Artists Writing Group, which extends our organization’s mission: this Festival aims to create new works for the American stage while also supporting diversity and inclusion through that artistry,” says artistic director Dina Janis.

WAW is comprised of a diverse group of mid-career female actresses and theatre artists who are expanding their artistry through writing. DTF has hosted an annual retreat followed by a public presentation for WAW since 2016. During the rest of the year, the group meets twice monthly at Primary Stages in New York City to continue their work. For more information, visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.