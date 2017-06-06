GMALL: Understanding Putin

On Tuesday June 13, Green Mountain Academy will host a talk with Williams College professor Julie Cassiday, who will talk about Vladimir Putin and the so-called cult of personality that surrounds him. The talk will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester. Cassiday will examine who Vladimir Putin is and how he has become a living myth. Since his rise to power in 1999, Putin has served three terms as president of the Russian Federation and enjoyed domestic approval ratings higher than any other contemporary world leader. His macho image and aggressive actions have drawn the attention of the global media, making him Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2007 and placing him at the top of Forbes magazine’s list of The World’s Most Powerful People for four years running. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.