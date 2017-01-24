GMC Snowshoe Hikes

On Saturday, January 28, the Manchester Section ot the Green Mountain Club will meet at the Stratton Base Lodge, outside at the west end near the gondola at 8:15 a.m. Allow at least 15 minutes to get from the parking lot to the base lodge. Stratton has graciously allowed us a free ride on the gondola up to the summit as long as we are ready to go up as a group when the gondola opens. From the summit, we will snowshoe to the tower on the south summit, then follow the Long Trail down to Stratton Pond, lunch at the pond, then hike out via the Long Trail, VAST trail, a side trail for the Catamount Trail and then down a Stratton ski trail. Bring extra clothing, lunch and snacks, fluids. In case the snow is extremely firm, bring along microspikes. The total distance is about seven miles, with about 800 feet of uphill for a moderately difficult excursion. RSVP to Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com.

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will be hiking Bromley Mountain on Sunday, January 29, starting at 9 a.m. The group will climb to the 3260-foot summit from Mad Tom Notch for some great views. Snowshoes will be needed for this moderate to difficult, seven-mile hike. To participate, call Allison Henry at 802-775-1627.