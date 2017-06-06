GMNF Youth Fishing Derby

The Manchester Ranger District of the Green Mountain National Forest, in partnership with Trout Unlimited, is hosting the 27th annual Youth fishing Derby at Hapgood Pond in Peru on Saturday, June 10. Last year, 64 kids and their families caught an astounding 183 fish. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with fishing from 9 to 11. The festivities will continue until about noon. Area youth ages 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join the fun. Prizes will be awarded to boys and girls who catch the longest fish. Cash contributions will be used to buy food and prizes. Donations of fishing-related merchandise or gift certificates that can be used for prizes are encouraged. Volunteer help for this nonprofit event are also welcome. For details, call 802-362-2307. The event is being held in conjunction with National Fishing Week; that Saturday is also free fishing day in Vermont.