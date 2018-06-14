GNAT Producers Win Awards

Each year, the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) hosts the Hometown Media Awards recognizing the best in community media programing. This year several GNAT volunteer producers won awards; GNAT will also take home the award for 2017 Overall Excellence. Joe Nicholson, Levi Jones and Thomas Sheldon, with GNAT youth producer Ann Hammerle won for ‘Kids on Sports;’ Shawn Harrington and GNAT production manager Hoss Wuerslin won for ‘Time Stamp;’ and Steve Dunning and Jeff Linebeck won for ‘Mono.’ The Overall Excellence Award is a professional award recognizing the effectiveness and value of GNAT’s on-air content and services. Judging criteria included the use of emerging media and communication tools, variety, technical quality and how the programs serve community needs. ACM represents over 3,000 public, education and government access organizations and community media centers in the US. (GNAT is one of 25 in Vermont.) “Recognition from our peers across the country validates our efforts and provides encouragement for us to continue building a robust media center that serves and reflects our community,” said According to Tammy Reilly, executive director for GNAT. “It shines a light on the successes of the volunteers and … staff, and symbolizes that not-for-profit community media is a viable and important way to connect people and build community.” All of the award-winning programs air Saturdays through June starting at 10 a.m. on GNAT’s Comcast Channels 15 and 8 and online at gnat.tv. For details, call 802-362-7070.