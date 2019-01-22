GNAT-TV Dinner Party

GNAT-TV’s Dinner Party is a monthly cooking show filmed in front of a live studio audience. Local chefs and guest hosts prepare a meal while discussing cooking techniques, recipes and food philosophy. Join chef Ian Vair and host Gloria Palmer on Thursday, January 31, t 6:15 p.m. for a delectable meal. Vair, the owner of Chaga Moon, has classic French culinary training, but his experience extends into Southwestern, Caribbean, Chesapeake, Italian, and Asian cuisines. Combined with classical French fundamentals, he brings a dynamic fusion of flavors, flare and fun to the table. Gloria Palmer is executive director of Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, a watercolor artist and food enthusiast. Register to be a part of the live studio audience at gnat-tv.org or call 802-362-7070. The suggested ticket donation is $28, with all proceeds benefitting GNAT-TV

community programs.