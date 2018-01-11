GNAT-TV Highlights

Mono/Contemporary poetry: Channel 15 and 8, Thursday 11 p.m. The News Project nightly at 7 p.m. Bernie Blackout News: Channel 15 and 8, Friday 9 p.m. Tale of Two Paintings: Channel 16, Tuesdays 9:30 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. Once Upon a Political Week: Channel 15 and 8, Thursdays 8 p.m. GNAT-TV provides media technology, training and information to Arlington, Dorset, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Rupert, Sandgate, Stratton, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall. They are located at 6378 Route 7A, Suite 1, Sunderland. Call 802-362-7070 or visit gnat-tv.org.