GNAT-TV Volunteer Producers Recognized for ‘Overall Excellence’

Each year The Alliance for Community Media (ACM) hosts the Hometown Media Awards recognizing the best in community media programing. This year several GNAT volunteer producers won awards, and GNAT-TV was recognized for Overall Excellence in Community Media. Joe Nicholson, Levi Jones and Thomas Sheldon, with GNAT youth producer Ann Hammerle, won for their show, ‘Kids on Sports.’ Shawn Harrington and GNAT production manager Hoss Wuerslin won for their show, ‘Time Stamp.’ Steve Dunning and Jeff Linebeck won for their show, ‘Mono.’ The Overall Excellence Award is a professional award recognizing the effectiveness and value of GNAT’s on-air content and services provided to the community. The judging criteria include use of emerging media and communication tools, variety and technical quality of the productions, and how those programs serve community needs and concerns. The award winning programs and other locally produced content can be viewed on GNAT’s Comcast Channels 15 and 8, and at gnat-tv.org.