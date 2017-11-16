GNAT-TV Wins Awards at New England Video Festival

Several volunteer producers and members of the GNAT-TV (Greater Northshire Access Television) staff attended the annual Alliance for Community Media Northeast (ACM-NE) Video Festival in Falmouth, Mass., to accept three awards.

Two volunteer producers won first place awards: Steve Dunning for his contemporary poetry show, Mono, and Don Keelan for his talk show, Truth of the Matter. GNAT was also there to accept an award for the 2016 Overall Excellence in Public, Education and Government Access, a professional award recognizing the effectiveness and value of their programming. Judging criteria include the variety of programming, the technical quality of productions, and community involvement.

The ACM-NE represents Public, Education and Government (PEG) access organizations throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, and is part of the national Alliance for Community Media, representing over 2,000 PEG organizations throughout the US.

Tammie Reilly, executive director for GNAT, said, “GNAT provides equipment, training and a platform for local citizens to learn technical skills and create media for our community. The awards not only celebrate the hard work of the volunteer producers and GNAT staff, but also the quality and content of our local productions. It is an honor to be included among the best in the Northeast.”

All of the award-winning programs will air Saturdays throughout November, starting at 3 p.m. on GNAT’s Comcast Channels 15 and 8 and online at gnat-tv.org. To learn more, call 802-362-7070.