Golfing for a Cause…

Castleton Community Center Golf Outing

The 14th annual Castleton Community Center Golf Outing will be held on Friday, September 14, at Lake Saint Catherine Country Club. The event will benefit the Castleton Community Center’s transportation program, which provides elderly and disabled citizens with the chance to stay in their homes and allowing them to remain independent. Over 2,800 rides were provided to folks last year for essential travel to doctor’s appointments, nursing home visits, therapy, adult day care and senior meals.

The Golf Outing features 18 holes of golf in a Captain and Crew format, with a $10,000 hole-in-one-contest and prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closet to pin for both men and women. This year’s event is in memory of Jeff Larson and his many contributions to the community. The $90 registration fee includes greens fee, golf cart, dinner, gifts, raffles and prizes. To register, you can call 802-468-3093 or go to the website at castletncsi.org .

Mountain Valley Open

Sign up for the annual Mountain Valley Open golf tournament at Tater Hill Country Club on Thursday, September 13. Your support may consist of playing, donating time during the event, sponsoring a hole, and/or donating items or services to the silent auction. Registration will be held at 12 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble; all abilities are welcome. The cost to participate is $95 per golfer, and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, a hearty buffet, giveaways and a variety of prizes. All proceeds go to MVHC in providing high quality healthcare to resident and visitors of the Southern Vermont area. For details, call Linda Bickford or Martha Cowles at 802-824-6901.

Golfing For Springfield Hospital

Springfield Hospital is celebrating its 105th birthday, and inviting golfers to its 18th annual Springfield Hospital Challenge at Okemo Valley Golf Club on Thursday, September 20. Golfers receive a box lunch at registration, complimentary refreshments on the course, and a post-event buffet. There are hole-in-one prizes – including a new vehicle – and cash prizes for the putting contest, longest putt and straightest drive. Raffles make sure everyone goes home a winner. This four-player scramble has a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Players can enter as a team or as individuals. The entry fee for this fundraiser is $150 per person. Proceeds will be used to support the critical services provided by Springfield Hospital. To enter, go to springfieldhospitalgiving.org or contact Larry Kraft at 802-885-7644 or lkraft@springfieldmed.org.