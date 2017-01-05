Grace Cottage Expands Community Wellness Offerings

If you are one of the many who has pledged to take better care of yourself in the New Year, and you can get yourself to Townshend, then you are in luck. There are a variety of free to low-cost classes and programs available at the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center. The classes include yoga, tai chi, dance meditation and strength and balance. Free groups include a Men’s Coffee Hour on Wednesdays, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. January 4 to February 22. For more information, call 802-365-3762; a Cancer Support Group on Mondays, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., January 2 to February 20; call 802- 365-3715 extension 6; a Weight Loss Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 10:30 to 12 noon; call 802-365-3715 extension 5; and a Living Alone Support Group on the third Wednesday of every month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Call 802-365-3753. All classes and groups meet in the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center at 133 Grafton Road, Townshend. More information is available at gracecottage.org.