Grace Cottage Hospital Welcomes New CEO

The Board of Trustees of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital has appointed Douglas DiVello to the position of chief executive officer, effective February 12. DiVello is replacing Roger Allbee, who announced plans last July to retire as soon as his replacement was hired. An extensive search was launched, and DiVello was selected from over 50 applicants and five finalists. “We are honored to have someone with Doug’s impressive healthcare credentials coming to lead Grace Cottage,” offered Hospital’ Board president Stephan Morse.

DiVello was CEO at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, N.Y., from 2012 to 2017, when the hospital became part of the University of Vermont Health Network. From 2002 to 2012, he was the vice president of professional and support services at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. Prior to that he was at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, with previous experience at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is a graduate of Western Maryland College with an MPA in Health Administration from Long Island University.

“In today’s complex and evolving healthcare landscape, Grace Cottage Hospital is remarkably unique,” said DiVello. “The organization is a national leader in providing hands-on care in a personal and compassionate manner, and I am excited and proud that Grace Cottage has chosen me to join their talented and exceptional team.”

Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital is located in Townshend, serving patients and visitors in and around Windham County. It includes a traditional primary care practice, a 19-bed hospital, and a 24/7 emergency department. The medical center also has an outpatient rehab department, a laboratory, diagnostic imaging and a full-service retail pharmacy. It was recognized in 2017 as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the USA for Patient Satisfaction by the National Rural Health Association.