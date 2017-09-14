Grace Cottage Hospital’s ‘Healthcare Matters’ Now Showing

Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital has received a grant from the Thomas Thompson Trust to support its Healthcare Matters series, airing now on Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV). The 30-minute show, produced by Marty Cohn, provides information on a variety of timely health topics and features interviews with Grace Cottage staff. A 12-month series is planned, with each new episode airing during the first half of the month. The September episode highlights Melinda Roy talking about pediatric occupational therapy and how it can help children in both the home and school setting, and Liz Harrison offering tips to help children maintain a healthy diet.

The Thomas Thompson Trust is one of the oldest charitable foundations in the United States. As established in Thompson’s will, the funds are specifically earmarked “to support health care, education and the general social or civic betterment in Windham County, Vermont and Duchess County, New York and particularly in Brattleboro and Rhinebeck.”

Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital serves approximately 7,700 patients annually, mainly from towns throughout Windham County, including Brattleboro. Among its services, it offers primary care, rehabilitation, and 24/7/365 emergency care.

BCTV reaches roughly 6,000 Windham County households on channels 8 or 10, depending on one’s service provider. Each episode will air eight times over a two-week period. All shows will also be available for viewing at brattleborotv.org/healthcare-matters, and the Grace Cottage YouTube Channel, accessible through gracecottage.org.