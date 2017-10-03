Grace Cottage Poker Walk

Come and celebrate National Physical Therapy month by participating in the Grace Cottage Rehab Department’s 19th annual Poker Walk on Wednesday, October 11. This free, fun, two-mile walk/run is held each year, rain or shine, to encourage everyone to get out and exercise. No pre-registration is required. Playing cards are distributed along the way, and a prize for the best poker hand is awarded at the end. This year, the community member with the winning hand gets a two-night stay for up to four people at the beautiful Fieldstone Lodge in Newfane. All participants are eligible for a variety of terrific prizes donated by local businesses and individuals, including a hand-quilted table runner, handmade gloves, gift certificates to the Gaines Farm Corn Maze, Messenger Valley Pharmacy and more. Winners for these prizes will be chosen at random. Start any time between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Registration is at the Grace Cottage Outpatient Building at 163 Grafton Road/Route 35 in Townshend. You may do the course as often as you wish, collecting a new poker hand each time. For more information, call 802-365-3637.