Granville Chalk Art Festival

The Slate Valley Museum welcomes families with youth in grades K to 12 to unleash their inner artist and create their own chalk drawings in a friendly art competition at the third annual Chalk Art Festival happening First Friday, August 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. Youth are invited to make chalk art on the museum’s sidewalks, slate stones or slate ‘canvases.’ A panel of jurors will select winning artworks in three age groups, each of which will win art prizes. Activities will include chalk drawing on slate, hopscotch and tic-tac-toe, as well as ice chalk, chalk bomb art and other art-related activities. Activities will be held outside the Museum. There will also be some adult art muralists on hand to create chalk masterpieces. The first 50 kids through the door will receive a free ice cream cone from Stewarts and a rainbow box of chalk from TD Bank. Participation in the artwork competition is free. The Slate Valley Museum is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y. For more information, visit slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417.