Granville Student Art Show

The Slate Valley Museum (SVM) will host the third annual ‘Artists of the Slate Valley,’a student art show with works inspired by slate and living in the Slate Valley by elementary and high school students. An opening reception will be held to celebrate First Friday on February 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. The show will run through March 24. “The GHS students are always eager to participate in the Slate Valley Museum’s exhibition. Every year the students get to experience working with slate as a material or altering it in some artistic way. Every year we get different and unique compositions for this exhibit. We are fortunate to have the Slate Valley Museum in our back yard to help not only showcase the number one natural resource in our town, but also to praise and support our young and talented artists,” says Alexis McWhorter, art teacher at Granville Junior Senior High School. During the opening night on First Friday, SVM’s Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a drop-in craft workshop for kids of all ages. SVM is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y. To learn more, call 518-642-1417 or visit slatevalleymuseum.org.