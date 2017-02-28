Granville’s First Friday Grows

The Pember Museum and Library in Granville, N.Y., features works by Robert Birbeck for this month’s free First Friday event on March 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. Known primarily for his sculptures of the female nude, Vermont’s Birbeck recently returned to his early years of drawing and painting portraits, when he lived in the art colonies of Key West and Woodstock, N.Y. “I painted the well-known characters in those communities – from the local mayor to the town drunk,” Bob recalls. “During a recent dry spell, I began sketching characters from my favorite TV programs, who remind me or could be inspired by those eccentric individuals I have known.” Birbeck has won numerous awards for his work, and is represented by a multitude of galleries. The Pember has corralled 24 of his pencil drawings, each depicting three characters from a well-known television show. In addition, Kenny McGivern aka Bad Dog Spike will perform blues harmonica and bone-chillin’ rhythms for visitors. The Pember is located at 33 West Main Street in Granville, N.Y. Call 518-642-2525 to learn more.

At the Slate Valley Museum, located just around the corner at 17 Water Street, you can warm up with soup and bread from different immigrant regions during Soup and Bread Night. The museum will open at 6 p.m. so visitors can enjoy Welch potato and leek soup, Irish stew, Italian wedding soup, Polish borscht, Slovakian mushroom soup and Jewish matzah ball soup. Purchase a $5 sampler cup and get a taste of the recipes of the ethnic groups that came to the Slate Valley beginning 177 years ago. Different members of the museum’s community will be making soup for the event. Artisan bread will be provided by Rock Hill Bakery in Glens Falls. For details, call 518-642-1417.

Many of Granville’s Main Street businesses have taken the initiative to join in the First Friday celebrations at the Pember and the Slate Valley Museum. The Gold Trout, Edwards Market, On The Rocks Pub, The Quarry Restaurant, the Village Yarn Shop, Hidden Treasures, and 2nd Time Around Consignments are joining in an effort to revitalize the area. It will be a full Friday evening; be sure to check each business for specials!