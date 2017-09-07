Great Courses in Castleton

The Great Courses at the Castleton Community Center offers educational, entertaining and stimulating lectures and discussions with the world’s most engaging professors and world-class experts in video format. These programs begin with a 30-minute video, followed by a lively discussion among participants. These programs are free and open to the public. For details, call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.

‘Customs of the World’ will take place on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., beginning September 6, with video professor David Livermore of the Cultural Intelligence Center, facilitated by Joe Mark. Learn the values held by cultures around the world and how they influence behavior. These eye-opening lectures address dynamics and customs related to working, socializing, dining, marriage, and family – critical areas that will help you understand people from different backgrounds and function with a greater respect and effectiveness when you encounter them. This course will provide practical tips and crucial context for greeting and interacting with people from all over the world. As Professor Livermore notes, culture is like an iceberg, with only a tiny fraction of it in view. The most significant part of a culture lies invisibly beneath the surface. Failure to account for this can result in some great faux pas – or worse. Ensuing discussions will cover the traits of our own ethnic heritage and what we’ve learned by interacting with other cultural groups.

‘Unexpected Economics, Part Two’ will be held on Thursdays 1 to 2:30 p.m., beginning September 7. The video professor is Timothy Taylor, managing editor of the Journal of Economic Perspectives; the program will be facilitated by Carol Hinners. The first lectures is ‘Small Choices and Racial Discrimination.’