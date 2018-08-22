Greeley Writers’ Symposium

The Horace Greeley Writers’ Symposium explores the art of writing as presented by publishers and writers in literature, poetry, philosophy, history, media and entertainment. It will be held on Saturday, October 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the United Baptist Church in East Poultney. It is for writers of all ages, experience levels and genres. For more information and the registration form, visit horacegreeleyfoundation.org. Sign up by September 15 and save $20. This is the 16th year that the nonprofit Horace Greeley Foundation has hosted the writers’ symposium. Central to their mission is preserving the sense of place and memory of life in a small New England village. Each year, they meet in those places where the author and statesman Horace Greeley lived, worked, debated and voraciously read the books and journals that fed his intellectual curiosity.