Green Mountain Club Hikes

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike the Bucklin Trail along Brewer’s Brook on Saturday, April 22, starting at 9:30 a.m. This challenging hike will include an old woods road, some bushwhacking and steep climbing, with a couple of difficult stream crossings. It is about six miles in length with approximately 1200 feet in elevation gain. Call Larry Walter for details at 802-775-3855.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike to Hamilton Falls on Sunday, April 23. the group will meet at 1 p.m. at Jamaica State Park, hike on the West River Trail north to the junction with the Hamilton Falls Trail and continue to the base of the Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in Vermont. The total round trip distance is 6 miles,with an elevation gain of 600 feet, making for an easy hike. RSVP to Joe Ninesling at 802-289-2801 or runraft@aol.com.