Green Mountain Club Hikes

Hike with the Manchester Section of Green Mountain Club on Saturday, September 30, for a look at the colorful fall foliage on a moderate hike of 10.8 miles with about 2000 feet of elevation gain. The group will meet at 8 a.m. in Bondville, head to the end of the hike to leave some cars and drive back to the beginning to climb Stratton Mountain to the tower, continue down to Stratton Pond, and out from there. For details on the meeting place and the hike, RSVP to Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com.

On Tuesday, October 3, they’ll be taking a hike up Haystack Mountain in Pawlet, meeting at 11 a.m. on by the Dorset Inn on Church Street in Dorset to car pool to the trailhead, where there is limited parking. This is a moderate hike because of the steep part on the last third of the hike. The distance is about three miles round trip with about 1000 feet elevation gain. At the top there is a 360 degree view. Poles are really helpful for the steep part, especially coming back down. RSVP to Katie Brooks at 518-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net. This hike will be repeated on Saturday, October 7, meeting at the same time and place; RSVP to Jim and Marilyn Hand at 802-362-1673 or handtje@comcast.net.

On Sunday, October 8, they’ll climb Bromley Mountain from the north, meeting at 12 noon at the Mad Tom Notch Long Trail parking lot for a round trip hike from the north to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back, a total of five miles with 1000 feet in elevation gain, a moderate hike. RSVP to Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com. Participants in all hikes must bring extra layers, a warm hat, a raincoat just in case, snacks, lunch and fluids.