Green Mountain Club Hikes

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will meet on Saturday, February 10, meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Catamount Trail parking lot on South Road in Peru to carpool to the end of Upper French Hollow Road for a snowshoe north 3.7 miles with several hundred feet of elevation change.

On Thursday, February 15, they’ll meet at 9:30 a.m. at FR 10 to car pool to start snowshoeing from Hapgood Pond Road north to FR 10 on the Catamount Trail, about three miles with 500 feet of elevation variation. Bring extra layers, snacks and fluids. Bring extra clothing, snacks, lunch and fluids.

RSVP is required for both; contact Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com.