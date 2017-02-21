Green Mountain Club Hikes

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will meet at Shaw’s Manchester at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, or the parking lot at Merck Forest, 3270 Route 315, Rupert, to ski or snowshoe Mount Antoine for a great view, and return the same way. Bring extra clothing, lunch, snacks and fluids. It will be a round trip of five miles with elevation gain of 820 feet. RSVP to Keld Alstrup at 802-362-1422 or alstrupkeld@gmail.com. The leader can refuse anyone who doesn’t show up with appropriate clothing or gear.

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will snowshoe past old quarries on Lily Pond in Bomoseen where otters play and beavers live, a moderate, three and a half mile hike, on SAturday, February 25, starting at 10 a.m. To participate, call Sue Thomas at 802-773-2185.