Green Mountain Club Outings

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club is planning an upper elevation work party on Saturday, June 8. Join them beginning at 9 a.m. to help clean and maintain the higher stretches of the LT/AT. Bring work gloves, water and lunch. Tools will be provided. Contact Wayne Krevetski at 802-282-2237.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike the Stratton Mountain/Pond Loop on Saturday, June 8. Meet at the Arlington-Wardsboro/Kelley Stand Road in the town of Stratton parking lot for the Long Trail at 9 a.m. Hike north on the Long Trail to the summit of Stratton and down to the Pond, then out on the Stratton Pond Trail to the Kelley Stand Road for a mile back to the cars. The total distance of this moderately difficult hike is 11.8 miles, with an elevation gain of about 2000 feet. RSVP required to Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or [email protected]

On Wednesday, June 12, the group will meet at Clark’s IGA in Londonderry at 10 a.m. to car pool to Dummerston and climb Back Mountain, a horseshoe-shaped mountain supporting multiple kinds of forests and many wild flowers. The trail is three miles long round trip with 975 feet in elevation gain. They will allow three hours for the hike plus an hour for stopping for lunch and to look at flowers and the view. RSVP required to Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or [email protected]