Green Mountain Club Outings

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike Bald Mountain in Townshend on Saturday, July 27. Meet at Clark’s IGA in Londonderry at 9 a.m. to carpool to Townshend State Park, where the trail to the summit of Bald Mountain weaves through some interesting forest. There are nice but limited views, but it is an enjoyable climb, 3.4 miles round trip with 1100 feet in elevation gain, making it a moderate hike. RSVP to Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or [email protected]

On Sunday, July 28, the Killington Section will follow old woods roads around the Reservoir in Chittenden from the former settlement of New Boston to Lefferts Pond. Bring a simsuit for a dip if you’d like. It’s a moderate four-mile hike. They group will meet at 9 a.m. Call Sue Thomas at 802-773-2185 for the details.