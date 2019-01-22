Green Mountain Club Outings

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, at the Peru Town Office to car pool to the parking area below Mad Tom Notch for a snow shoe up to the summit of Styles Peak and back for a total of 5.2 miles with an elevation gain of 1200 feet. Bring spare clothes, snacks, lunch and fluids. An RSVP is required to Andrew Harper at 802-430-3859 or

ap_harper@hotmail.com.

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club plan to snowshoe in Shrewsbury, weather permitting, on Saturday, January 26. Meet the group in Rutland at 10 a.m., or at the Shrewsbury Town Offices at 10:30. To participate, contact Barry and Barb Griffith at 802-492-3573.