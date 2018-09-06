Green Mountain Club

On Sunday, September 9, the Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike up Pico Peak, meeting at Clark’s IGA in Londonderry at 8 a.m. to car pool, or at the large dirt parking lot across from the Inn at Long Trail on Route 4 at 9 a.m. They’ll take the Sherburne Pass Trail to Pico Camp and then up the Pico Link to the Pico Summit, returning via the Summit Glade Ski Trail. This will be a slow paced hike, about six miles, with 1900 feet in elevation gain. Poles are helpful on the steeper sections. RSVP required to Marge Fish at marge.fish@gmail.com or 802-384-3654.

On Monday, September 10, they’ll hike from the north up Bromley Mountain. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Peru Town Office to car pool to the parking lot on Mad Tom Notch. Hike up to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back, total distance of five mile, with an elevation gain of 814 feet to the north summit plus an additional elevation gain of 200 feet to the south summit. RSVP required. Contact hike leader Katie Brooks at ktktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016. For either hike, bring lunch, snacks, fluids, an extra layer, hat and raincoat, just in case.