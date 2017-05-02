Green Up Vermont 2017

The 47th annual Green Up Vermont Day is Saturday, May 6. Visit greenupvermont.org to find out how to get Green Up bags and what to do with them once they’re filled. Wear work gloves, long pants and proper footwear to protect against ticks and debris along your route. Bring rakes, shovels, brooms, and anything else that might be helpful. If you have old ski poles, they make great pokers to get debris out of ditches. A special contest for young people under age 18 will be held. Show how you participate in Green Up Day or what it means to keep Vermont clean and green. Post a video of no more than 60 seconds to facebook.com/greenupvermont by May 21; the one that receives the most Likes and Shares wins.

Arlington

You are invited to meet from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Recreation Park to help to clean up roads in town. Routes and bags will be available, along with games and prizes for children. Students, this is a great way to earn your community service credits! Free lunch will be provided for by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 69 for those who participate. For information, call Donna Squires at 802-375-6680.

Bennington

Take part in cleaning community roadsides, public places and waterways. Call the Bennington Town Office at 802-442-1037 before May 3 to register and find out where to pick up bags and how to dispose of them.

Manchester

Come to the Manchester Community Library parking lot at 9 a.m. for clean-up of roadside litter. There will also be special projects at the Town Green and the Recreation Area. Kids who find colored blocks as they pick up litter may turn them in for prizes. There will be a sculpture contest made with the rubbish collected. Hot dogs and ice cream thanks to Spiral Press Cafe will be served at noon. Call Bill Drunsic at 802-362-1516 for details. In cooperation with Casella Waste Management, tires will be accepted in the Library parking lot between 9 and noon only. There will be a charge of $3 per passenger/light truck tire and $5 per large truck tire, half of the usual charge at the Transfer Station/Recycling Center. The rain date is Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Manchester Riverwalk

Friends and neighbors of the Manchester Riverwalk will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Friends of the Sun parking lot at 159 Depot Street to clean up along the banks of the Battenkill and the surrounding area. Drinks, snacks and trash bags will be provided. This is a wonderful way to participate in a unique tradition while getting out to enjoy the beauty of our local river. Manchester Riverwalk’s mission is to build, beautify and maintain public pathways along the river and enhance public access to this remarkable resource.

Springfield

Springfield’s Green Up Day event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the parking lot in front of People’s United Bank to sign-in and pick up bags. Return to the parking lot at 12 noon for hot dogs and beverages.

West Rutland

Join the Rutland County Audobon Society and other community volunteers as they work to clean up a favorite birding hotspot, the West Rutland Marsh, on Green Up Vermont Day. They will be meeting at the West Rutland Town Hall at 9 a.m. Bags will be provided.