Greenwich Easton Historical Society Names Officers

The Greenwich-Easton Historical Association held their annual meeting on March 5 at the Greenwich Free Library. New officers were elected. They are: President, Dawn Sharts; Vice President, Kathleen Horton; Secretary, Nancy Jo Davidsen; and Treasurer, Millie Mizerak. Following the business meeting, Dolores Phanauf spoke about the Scotch-Irish history of a local church. David and Debbie Moore put together a slide show about Ireland and the Irish connection to Greenwich, presented by historian Sandy McReynolds. It was a well-attended meeting and four new members were welcomed: Donald Brooks, Mary Anne Brown and Sean and Deborah Kelleher. New members are always welcome for they bring new ideas that help promote the work of the Association of keeping our local history relevant. If you are interested, contact any of the officers or write to the Greenwich Historical Association, Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main Street, Greenwich, N.Y. 12834. Dues are minimal.