Gretzinger to Channel Rat Pack at Fort Salem Theatre

Fort Salem Theater and Gardenworks Farm in Salem, N.Y., announce two special performances with Capital Region personality Jerry Gretzinger in an all new production, ‘The Pack is Back: the Rat Pack in Vegas.’

On Saturday, August 12, a farm-to-table dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gardenworks Farm, 1055 Route 30, followed by a cabaret concert. Advance reservations are required; the total ticket price is $65.

The same show without the meal will be presented at Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, on Sunday, August 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25, in advance or at the door.

The production chronicles the chart-topping singing careers of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr., by duplicating songs from several of the Rat Pack’s Las Vegas shows from the early 1960s. Gretzinger will also share little-known facts about the performers during his performance. Purchases tickets at fortsalemtheater.com or call 518-854-9200.