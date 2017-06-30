Group Mountain Bike Rides

Slate Valley Trails club member Bill Alexander is leading group mountain bike rides on Thursdays at 6 p.m. The locations vary to include trails in Castleton, Poultney, Wells, Dorset and more. Riders should be proficient and have good equipment. This is a great opportunity to get to know the trails and to partner with fellow cyclists. For further information, email info@slatevalleytrails.org.

Green Mountain Club Hikes

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will tackle the Bucklin Trail along Brewer’s Brook in Killington on Saturday, July 1. The hike is a difficult six miles with a 1200-foot elevation gain, involving some bushwacking, steep climbs and challenging stream crossings. The group will meet at 9 a.m. Call Larry Walter at 802-775-3855 for details.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike Bromley Mountain on Sunday, July 2. They will meet at 12 p.m. at the Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot to travel up to the summit for lunch and back down to the Bromley Mountain baselodge; bring your own lunch, an extra layer, snacks and fluids. The total distance is about four miles with a 1500-foot elevation gain, making for a moderate hike. RSVP to Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net.

On Saturday July 8, they will hike the trailless Aiken Wilderness. Meet at 8 a.m. in Manchester or 9 at the trailhead to spot cars and hike via map and compass. Bring extra layer, lunch, snacks and lots of fluids; this is a difficult hike. Be tick safe; wear long pants tucked into your socks and long sleeves, pretreat your clothes with a permethrin treatment and use a repellent with either deet or picaridin on any uncovered skin. For mandatory RSVP, contact Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com.