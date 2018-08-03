Growing Food for (and with) the Community

Smokey House Center’s Community Farm in Danby invites the public to participate in Open Farm Week, hosted by DigInVT and taking place at farms statewide August 13 to 19. The Community Farm Project grows food with local youth and volunteers for donation to hunger relief and community food programs.On Monday, August 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., they will be hosting an herbal medicine workshop, when wild plants around the farm will be used to create remedies, such as a salve for working hands and an herbal tea blend. On Wednesday, August 15, pick blueberries from 2 to 3 p.m. (pay for your blueberries by weight at the farm stand), and stay for a jam-making workshop at 3 p.m., followed by an informal potluck and local music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Drop in for part, or stay for it all. A sliding scale donation of $5 to $15 is suggested for either workshop; no pre-registration is required. On Friday, August 17, volunteers are invited to get their hands dirty during the weekly Community Work Day from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Afterward, there will be a guided walking tour of the farm from noon to 1 p.m. Regular Community Work Days are Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 and Fridays from 9 to 12 through the growing season. Volunteer to plant, cultivate, harvest, haul, process and pack a range of fall root crops and get into other farm projects with your neighbors. Meet in the fields at 426 Danby Mountain Road, Danby, where there will be a coordinator and weekly list of activities. Tools are provided; some garden gloves are also available. Work Days are rain or shine unless otherwise posted. See more at smokeyhouse.org, or email jamie@smokeyhouse.org.